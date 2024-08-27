Pendleton man ecstatic after winning $225,000 on KY Lottery Scratch-off

PENDLETON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Pendleton man, who wishes to remain anonymous, recently won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery 100X The Cash Scratch-off ticket on Aug. 7.

He told the KY Lottery that he went to the Pilot Travel Center in Pendleton at night to purchase a $10 scratch-off ticket.

“I saw 50X next to $500,” he said. “There might be something else here, I’m going to go home before I scratch the rest of this off.”

The winner further explained that he went home and woke his wife so that she could finish the scratch-off, ultimately revealing the "100X" symbol. This multiplied a $2,000 prize, the KY Lottery reported.

As the winner drove to claim his prize, he told lottery officials that his wife called him.

“She called me right after I left home this morning,” he said. “She said, ‘was I dreaming last night? Or did you really hit the lottery?’ I said, ‘No, I really did!’”

He ended up with $162,000 after taxes, which he reportedly plans to use to pay off bills and take his wife on vacation.

The Pilot Travel Center will receive a $2,250 check for selling the winning ticket, according to officials.