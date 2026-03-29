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People gather in Scott County to remember 16-year-old Georgetown baseball player Case Wilson

Visitation held for Case Wilson who was killed in a crash
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SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX18) — People gathered at Great Crossing High School in Scott County today to say goodbye to a 16-year-old baseball player.

Case Wilson of Georgetown died in a crash last Sunday. His visitation and memorial took place earlier today at the high school.

Wilson's teammates are dedicating the rest of their season to him. The team is wearing his number, 45, on their helmets and warmup shirts.

Coach Greg Stratton said the team wants to carry on Wilson's legacy of lifting others up.

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