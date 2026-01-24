People line up for propane supplies ahead of winter storm hitting this weekend

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Long lines formed outside Richmond's Tri-County Fertilizer-Propane Co. on Friday morning as residents across the state prepared for possible power outages from this weekend's approaching storm.

"We've been taking out coffee, hot chocolate, and bubble gum, and everybody seems to be happy," said Kevin Fields, co-owner of Tri-County.

Fields said he has plenty of propane in stock and has been taking orders from customers throughout the state. People waited in numbered lines to purchase new tanks or get refills as they prepared for potential storm-related outages.

Bobby Marcum held number 80 in line while the counter showed only the 50s being served.

"Got to do what you got to do. I can run over to get warm in the truck, then come back out for a little bit," Marcum said.

His reason for waiting wasn't just about staying warm during a power outage.

"I'm getting propane for my mother and taking a generator to her house, because she's on oxygen," Marcum explained.

Fields said propane becomes essential during winter storms, which explains the heavy demand and long lines at his store.

"Propane is very vital, it's got a great shelf life, very stable to be stored, very easy to use, very safe product," Fields said.

He offered an important safety warning for customers.

"Just always remember, you don't take your tanks inside and need to have a carbon monoxide detector when using propane," Fields added.

Fields plans to keep the store open during the storm for those in need.

"As long as the power stays on here," he said.