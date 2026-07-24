Period poverty fundraiser in Louisville combines metal music and local art for a cause

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Tickets to Period Y'all's inaugural fundraiser on Aug. 22 at The Portal in Louisville will directly fund period pantries, school supply stocking, and free product distribution at music events.

Period Y'all founder Skylar Davis said one in four people experience period poverty nationwide — and that number may be even higher in Kentucky.

"We know that Kentuckians experience poverty at a higher rate than a lot of other states, and so it's just a realization that people are going through... We heard like three years ago how people couldn't afford food and period products, and with the cost rising of everything, we know that it's only getting worse," Davis said.

The fundraiser will feature all-femme bands and live artists painting murals and period pantries during the event.

"We're celebrating female musicians and artists so all the bands - most of them - have all femme members, and we'll have four artists who will be doing live paintings on pantries or they'll be doing a mural," Davis said.

Period Y'all has installed eight pantries at resource centers across Kentucky, stocked with free supplies for anyone who needs them. One of those pantries is located at the Jessamine County Homeless Coalition.

Davis said access to period products has a direct impact on students' ability to stay in school and succeed academically.

"We know that when students have access to period products they perform better in school, and this... keeps girls in school. This keeps people who have periods in school, and if we're not able to make sure that they can do that, then they're going to fall behind in education," Davis said.

Every dollar raised through ticket sales goes directly to the organization's work.

"So when you buy a ticket, all of that goes directly to our work. So that includes our period pantries, [the schools' stock], which is coming up, and us giving free period products out at music events too," Davis said.

For Davis, the event is about more than fundraising.

"It's really just a celebration of menstrual equity and women doing awesome things," Davis said.

The concert's fundraising goal is $10,000. If you'd like to purchase a ticket, click here: Periods are Metal AF: A Night for Period Y'all

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