Perry County Schools addresses employee social media controversy amid false meeting claims

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Perry County Board of Education is addressing recent controversy surrounding an employee's social media post about the death of public figure Charlie Kirk, clarifying misconceptions about a scheduled board meeting.

On Monday, a released statement from the district read that Perry County Schools employs more than 600 people, and district officials emphasized that employees are held to high standards of conduct and behavior.

"While we may share many common values, there are also times when the opinions and statements of employees do not align with the values of the Perry County School District," the district statement read.

The controversy has sparked false claims on social media that the Perry County Board of Education planned to hold a special meeting Monday night to discuss the employee's social media post. The release reported that district officials noted that this is not the case.

According to the district, regular Board of Education meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m.

"The board has a limited role in personnel matters and is not permitted to discuss such issues in public meetings," the release read.

The district emphasized that it has established policies and procedures for handling personnel matters, which are available to the public on the district website. "While the district may acknowledge certain matters publicly, all employees have a right to due process, and personnel matters are not discussed publicly," the district added.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with any family that has suffered a tragic loss of life," the district said. "We value every life, and our mission remains to provide a safe and engaging school environment where students are not only supported but also challenged."