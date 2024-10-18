Petition calls for safety improvements to deadly Berea intersection

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — After two deadly crashes at a Madison County intersection, families and residents want change.

A petition for safety improvements at U.S. 25 and Slate Lick Road has already garnered more than 1,000 signatures, and another 500 signatures is the new goal.

“Our community implores our local government to install flashing red and caution lights, as well as improve overall lighting conditions at this hazardous intersection, in hopes of preventing further accidents and loss,” the petition reads.

“The flashing light would at least get people's attention, and that's probably gonna take care of most of the issue,” said Steve Combs, leaving a gym near the intersection.

“I've been concerned myself because especially as you're backing out, you're backing out into traffic, and you really have to pay attention or there could be a serious accident here.”

Neighbors told LEX 18 that they’ve watched for years as drivers whip around the bend, racing south towards Mount Vernon.

They also commented on the poorly lit intersection and the close call crashes they've witnessed over the years.

Jim Lunsford was so fed up, he wrote to the Governor years ago and pushed for safety improvements.

The Department of Transportation painted double yellow lines to prohibit passing, but, as Lunsford said, “I still think they need a light.”

If there was a caution light at the intersection, locals question if two tragedies would have occurred this year.

In February, 25-year-old Jeffrey Crowe was killed when a pickup truck struck his motorcycle, according to KSP. Crowe's fiance was pregnant with their son at the time.

In September, 18-year-old Jared Vanwinkle lost his life when he was hit and killed while riding an electric bicycle at the same intersection.

“Well, I hated to hear it. I knew the mother of that boy, the last one, and it's just tragic, that's all. Probably could've been avoided had there been a light,” said Lunsford.

The families are circulating a petition, calling for a caution light and improved lighting in the area.

You can learn more about the petition here.