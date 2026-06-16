Petroleum leak from Winchester gas station prompts evacuation of building on Hubbard Road

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX News) — A building on Hubbard Road was evacuated on Tuesday morning after Winchester Fire crews discovered a petroleum leak that may have migrated from a neighboring gas station.

According to WFD, crews responded just after 9 a.m. to a building at 100 Hubbard Road for reports of a strong gas odor.

When they arrived, crews found "indicators consistent with a petroleum (gas) leak, including elevated flammable vapor levels and volatile organic compounds (VOCs)," prompting an evacuation, the department said in a release.

WFD reports that an investigation found petroleum product within a monitoring well at a gas station adjacent to the building.

"This finding suggests a subsurface leak that may have migrated beyond station property," WFD said.

Agencies including the Kentucky Environmental Response Team, Columbia Gas, and environmental remediation contractors were contacted immediately to begin to determine the source and extend of the leak, as well as develop a plan to remediate it.

The department said that they, along with the said agencies, "have conducted extensive monitoring of storm drains, the sanitary sewer system and bar-hole test."

Readings indicated that the hazard remains localized the scene, although monitoring will continue. Excavation of parts of the parking lot and surrounding area near the underground tank system is also underway to determine the source of the leak.

The department advises the public to expect traffic delays in the area of the Bypass and KY-627 as remediation efforts continue.