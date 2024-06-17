Phase 1 Heat alert issued for Lexington area, cooling stations available

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — With summer comes rising heat temperatures, and the Lexington Division of Emergency Management issued a Phase I Heat alert on Monday that will run through Saturday evening to assist the community as the heat hits the area.

According to management officials, the alert has been issued as the Heat Index is expected to reach 95 degrees Fahrenheit.

People in the area who are experiencing homelessness, officials advised, have the option to ride LexTran to cooling stations for free.

Further, outreach teams, including the HopeMobile, Lexington Sreet Outreach, and the Compassionate Caravan, will assist the community by providing water and helping people find cooling stations and shady areas.

Officials added that community areas in Lexington are open into the early evening and are available as cooling stations, including Dunbar, Kenwick, Castlewood, and Tate Creek.