Phase One of Heat Plan issued for Lexington on Tuesday by Emergency Management

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — With the heat index expected to hit 97 degrees, the Division of Emergency Management has implemented Phase One of the Heat Plan on Tuesday.

Officials with the management noted that Phase One includes the following actions:

LexTran will provide rides to cooling stations for those experiencing homelessness free of charge.

Outreach teams will distribute water throughout the community.

Lexington’s community centers, which include Dunbar, Kenwick, Castlewood, and Tates Creek, will be open into the early evening and will serve as cooling stations.

The City of Lexington, officials reported, will monitor the heat index and expand resources if needed.

The Division of Management encourages the community to take precautions if going outdoors, especially during the late morning through the afternoon. Further, officials noted that infant and kids, the elderly and those with medical conditions vulnerable to heat-related illnesses and should stay indoors, away from the extreme heat.

Find more information regarding extreme heat precautions can be found here. Find preparedness information on the Lexington Emergency Management website.