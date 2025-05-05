Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

PHOTO: Kid in Lexington accidently orders 69,000 Dum-Dums lollipops

71XBAWU4WXL.jpg
Amazon.com
71XBAWU4WXL.jpg
Posted
and last updated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Apparently, you can't have enough Dum-Dums!

A kid in Lexington reportedly ordered 30 cases of Dum-Dums with 2,300 lollipops in each box, according to a post from Holly LaFavers on Facebook.

The post read that "Liam ordered 30 cases of Dum Dums and Amazon will not let me return them."

The sealed boxes were being sold for $130 each and, according to an updated post, all boxes are believed to be sold.

"I contact Amazon as soon as I realized what had happened. They originally told me to reject the delivery and they would refund my money. The driver never knocked or rang the doorbell so now they will not take them back," the post concluded.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18