Photographer making matches through mystery first date photoshoot

BOYLE CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — Every love story has its own unique beginning. One photographer is hoping to help write the first chapter in a few new stories by setting up a first date photoshoot – with a little mystery involved. “Just getting two people together who have never met is a wild idea,” said Amber Pruitt, owner of Legacy Photography by Amber. “I’ve always loved love.”

Pruitt said she’s no stranger to playing matchmaker. “I have made a lot of matches, honestly just with friends that didn’t know exactly how to say what they wanted to say or didn’t know how to be more open or show who they are,” she said.

With her camera – and a car wash – Pruitt hopes to set singles up on a mystery first date photoshoot. She explains some of the process.

“I will personally be blindfolding them and then we will come over to the car wash station,” Pruitt said. “While they’re still blindfolded they’re going to start to try to wash the car. That’s just kind of to break the ice and get them comfortable.”

That is just part of the plan for one of the photoshoots, and there are a few different options for what sort of photoshoots applicants can participate in.

One applicant shared some insight on why she wanted to participate. We chose not to use her name to preserve the mystery of the event. “I just think the idea of capturing maybe a first meeting energy on camera, it just feels so exciting, and you know, maybe memorable,” she said.

It could be a memorable moment, but Pruitt does need some more applications to come in. “I have probably over 100 female applicants,” she said, adding, “I have very few men applicants.”

“Until those applications start moving in, I’m limited to the amount of photoshoots that I can get together.”

You can apply by visiting Pruitt’s Facebook page here. The linked post provides instructions on the type of information she needs. The deadline is this Saturday, Aug. 30.