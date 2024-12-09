PHOTOS: Louisville fire units save dogs during two-story house fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fire crews in Louisville ended up saving a resident and two dogs during a two-story house fire on Meander Way in Louisville on Monday morning, officials reported.

According to the Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS, units responded to a house fire on Meander Way in which people were reportedly trapped inside. Provided updates indicated that adults, children, and pets were still in the house.

Upon arrival, units immediately used the ladders to rescue a resident from the second floor. Officials added that before units arrived, two children had jumped from a window.

Fire crews immediately began to attack the fire which reportedly started in the kitchen.

Anchorage Middletown Fire & EMS

During a search of the home, crews found and rescued two dogs from the second floor. Officials reported that both dogs were taken to an area pet hospital where they are expected to make a full recovery.

Further, all residents were checked by EMS on the scene and didn't need additional medical treatment.

