Piece of steel beam from World Trade Center moved in procession at EKU

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — On the campus of Eastern Kentucky University, a piece of American history was moved Wednesday in a ceremony in remembrance of the terrorist attacks of 9/11.

It was part of a steel beam from the World Trade Center. There was a full procession with law enforcement and people gathering to watch.

"I want my kids to grow up knowing what happened and understanding how big of a deal it was for this country, and to see a piece of that in person is important," said spectator Evelynne Sova.

The debris from the tragedy is considered human remains.

"There's over 1,700 who were known or suspected to be in the building yet there's no trace or DNA testing has proven their actual presence," said Dr. William Hicks. "It's believed and it's assumed that some of those remains are intermixed with any of the debris from ground zero."

Dr. Hicks, chair of the fire protection and paramedicine sciences department at EKU, said Wednesday's ceremony was to remember everyone who lost their lives, and specifically, the 343 firefighters and paramedics who died that day.

"Many of them even off duty showed up directly to the site, just to do their job, and try and save lives, and unfortunately in the process gave the ultimate sacrifice," said Dr. Hicks.

The university was able to get the piece of steel beam due to two students applying for it 20 years ago. Their goal was to create a memorial at EKU.