Pikeville man wins $3,000,000 top prize on Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Pikeville man is celebrating big after he won $3,000,000 on Kentucky Lottery's $30 Jackpot Scratch-off, lottery officials announced.

The man, who officials noted wishes to remain anonymous, bought the scratch-off from the Food City on Cassidy Boulevard in Pikeville before a long car trip.

"Lots of times I’ve won $100 or $200. I like to take a chance and maybe earn some gas money,” the man told officials.

While scratching the $30 scratch-off, officials said he matched the number 27 and below revealed the game's top prize of $3,000,000.

Officials reported that the win didn't sink in until he was driving to lottery headquarters on Feb. 6.

At headquarters, the man chose the lump sum cash payment of $2,040,000 and received a check for $1,468,800 after taxes, according to officials. Meanwhile, Food City will receive $20,400 for selling the winning ticket.