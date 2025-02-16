Pikeville: mayor releases statement on flooding, curfew put into effect

UPDATE: Feb. 16 at 5:30 p.m.

Pike County has declared a travel ban and curfew to flooded areas in the county.

The order bans anyone from entering flooded areas unless they reside in the affected area, emergency personnel, or are working on cleanup and recovery.

The curfew, in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., prevents anyone from outside of the populations above from entering flood-damaged areas of Pike County.

"This curfew is necessary to prevent interference with recovery and cleanup efforts, and to prevent looting," the order said.

Both are in effect until further notice.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter released a statement Sunday in response to the devasting impact Saturday's flooding has, and will, have on the community.

With over 50 swift water rescues, 130 emergency calls and calls for mutual aid into Pike County, the "dedication and professionalism" of the Pikeville Fire Department "undoubtedly saved lives," the release said.

Flooding along Levisa Fork has impacted multiple neighborhoods, "including nearly every home in the Lake View subdivision near Pikeville Commons," alongside multiple homes near Pikeville High School.

"I am beyond proud, amazed, and truly humbled by the unwavering dedication of the Pikeville Fire Department," said Carter. "I watched them work for hours and hours through the night, rescuing families, braving dangerous waters, and never once hesitating. Some of these rescues extended beyond our city as they answered calls for help across the county. Their courage and selflessness are nothing short of extraordinary, and our community is forever grateful."

Efforts are underway to provide resources and assistance, and the city urges residents to "residents to remain vigilant, avoid floodwaters, and follow guidance from emergency personnel."

"Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this disaster, and we will stand together as a community to recover and rebuild."

