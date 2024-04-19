Pinwheels planted to commemorate Child Abuse Prevention Month in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Children's Advocacy Center of the Bluegrass hosted a pinwheel planting ceremony on Friday to commemorate Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The center welcomed city and state leaders, including Mayor Linda Gorton, as well as law enforcement and child advocates, to plant 1,000 pinwheels on the lawn of the center, located on N. Ashland Avenue in Lexington.

The display represents the average of 1,000 abuse victims that come to the center each year.

The Children's Advocacy Center of the Bluegrass is dedicated to reducing the trauma faced by child sexual abuse victims.

Executive director Winn Stephens said he hopes the display reminds people passing by of the prevalence of the problem and the importance of reporting.

Federal data shows Kentucky has a higher rate of reported child abuse and neglect than the national average.

Over the years, Stephens says the center has seen more and more children come to the center.

While the center now averages 1,000 victims annually, it averaged just 600 victims a decade ago.

He credits part of that growth to more people recognizing and reporting the signs of abuse.

"Statistically, we know that one in 10 children will be abused by the time they're 18, and so there's actually a lot of children that we're not seeing. So we'd love for that number to be zero, but until child abuse no longer happens, we're going to be here in order to make a difference in the lives of these kids and their families," Stephens said.

Kentuckians are required by law to report any signs of child abuse they see.

People are able to file reports with law enforcement or directly with the Department of Community Based Services by calling (877) KYSAFE1 or online by clicking here.