Pinwheels, proclamation to begin Child Abuse Prevention Month

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The pinwheels on the front lawn of the state capitol have become as much a part of the April landscaping around here as the tulips, which are now beginning to show themselves.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and Governor Andy Beshear signed the proclamation a day early because the cause is so important.

“We know that there are children in our state who are being harmed every day,” said Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky Executive Director Jill Seyfred.

Seyfred holds the mission close to her heart, spearheading this significant gathering year after year. To help raise awareness, 3,000 pinwheels were placed on the capitol lawn, where they will remain for the month. Each pin represents 17 children born in Kentucky during the last year.

“We know the future of Kentucky rests with our young people, and we must invest in all of them and recognize that every adult has a responsibility to the safety of every child,” Gov. Beshear said to a group of more than 200 advocates inside the capitol rotunda before everyone headed outside to place the pinwheels into the grass.

This year, Jill is trying something new. She’s formed a committee whose members are to visit all 120 of Kentucky’s counties in 120 days.

“It’s very ambitious,” she said, before nodding to its importance.

“We are well on our way to being mobile (thanks to donations from WellCare), to bring those resources, or the awareness of those resources to each one of our counties,” Seyfred explained of this mission. “Every county in the state needs and deserves access to equal resources,” she continued.

The committee will meet next month, and Jill said she’ll be able to share more information about their visit schedule and the plans for each visit at that time.

“One child being abused is too many,” Seyfred said. “With 250 people who showed up (today) and advocates fighting for the resources that our families need, I’m confident we can get to where we need to be,” she added.