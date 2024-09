LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A pipe bomb was found in the Woodland Park area of Lexington Sunday morning, the Lexington Fire Department reports.

Around 10:40 a.m. an individual discovered the pipe bomb in the park and brought it to Fire Station #5. Crews then evacuated the station and requested police, who handled and disrupted the device.

No other devices were found in the park, and no damage or injuries are reported.

The incident remains under investigation.