Plane that reportedly departed from Kentucky crashes in Florida

Trey Kramer
(LEX 18) — The National Transportation Safety Board detailed that an investigation is underway regarding a plane crash in Florida after the plane reportedly departed from Lebanon, Kentucky on Sunday.

The Levy County Sheriff's Office confirmed that authorities responded to the crash with reported fatalities.

According to Flightaware.com, the plane departed from Lebanon Springfield-George Hoerter Field at around 1:20 p.m. on Sunday and was expected to arrive at Williston Muni at around 4:10 p.m.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.

