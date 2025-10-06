Plane that reportedly departed from Kentucky crashes in Florida

(LEX 18) — The National Transportation Safety Board detailed that an investigation is underway regarding a plane crash in Florida after the plane reportedly departed from Lebanon, Kentucky on Sunday.

The Levy County Sheriff's Office confirmed that authorities responded to the crash with reported fatalities.

The NTSB is investigating the crash Sunday of a Beech 58P one mile NW of Williston Regional Airport, Williston, Florida. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) October 6, 2025

According to Flightaware.com, the plane departed from Lebanon Springfield-George Hoerter Field at around 1:20 p.m. on Sunday and was expected to arrive at Williston Muni at around 4:10 p.m.

