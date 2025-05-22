Planet Fitness Lexington offering free gym use through July 2 due to 'unhealthy air quality'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington-area Planet Fitness's are offering free gym use through July 2 due to reported "unhealthy air quality," and a press release read that visitors won't have to join the gym.

“With nine Planet Fitness clubs in and around the Lexington area, we want to make sure those who normally exercise outdoors have a safe option to avoid unhealthy air quality levels,” said GlowBrands CEO Rick Kueber who leads one of two Lexington-area Planet Fitness franchisee groups.

Kueber continued, “As the leading fitness provider in the Lexington area, we want to make sure we are responding appropriately to this situation. We hope this free access gives everyone the opportunity to exercise safely and continue their healthy habits."

Officials said Lexington-area Planet Fitness locations that are participating include Lexington Metro clubs, along with Frankfort, Georgetown, Danville, Winchester, Richmond, Somerset, and London.

Those interested can visit the Planet Fitness website to learn more.