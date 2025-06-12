Planning a Demonstration: 'No Kings Rally' organizer shares her hope for Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Laura Hartke has helped organize several rallies and protests in recent years, but this one coming up on Saturday might be the most significant given the stakes and considering what’s been happening lately around the nation.

“Due process is the basis of freedom in this nation, otherwise you can take anybody with no reason,” Laura Hartke said of the Trump administration’s policy on immigrant deportations.

She also has a legitimate concern about the use of military forces on demonstrators that we’ve seen in Los Angeles over the last week.

“I feel that the military, hopefully, would say we are here to protect and defend, not attack, our citizens,” Hartke said. “But these are scary times because we should not have to ask ourselves that,” she added.

Hartke was speaking from the Fayette County Courthouse square, where protesters are scheduled to gather on Saturday from 12-3 p.m., opposite the President’s military parade. The gathering Hartke is organizing will be one of the thousands of planned protests around the nation.

“Come out, be ready to be peaceful, be ready to use your voice on what you feel is important. Be ready to show you're a patriot. If somebody shows up with an opposing view, that's okay that's their right too because we believe that's what democracy is,” Hartke stressed.

Hartke talked about the time she taught at a Cardinal Valley School as being a big reason why she is so passionate about this cause.

“(It’s) a school full of immigrants, and I know those families are beautiful people who love this country as much as anyone can ask, so I do fear for what we've seen happen across the United States to immigrants,” she said.

Hartke is expecting a couple of thousand or more attendees on Saturday and has a strong lineup of speakers for the event.

“Democracy is definitely on the line and not being practiced. The 1st Amendment is the 1st Amendment for a reason. It is our duty to peacefully protect. I think we’re at a tipping point,” she said.

For a list of Saturday’s No Kings Rally speakers and more click here: No Kings Rally! | Facebook