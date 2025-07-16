Podcasting and broadcasting with a Scott County sophomore

SCOTT CO. KY. (LEX 18) — A high school student in Scott County is getting an early start on a sports broadcasting career. In the press box at Scott County High School baseball games this spring, 16-year-old Conner Willhite called the action on the diamond while he finished his freshman year.

Willhite’s time as a sports journalist can be traced back to a connection with legendary Scott County Basketball Coach Billy Hicks. Willhite stood on the bench as a student assistant when he was younger, and his dad was an assistant coach for the team. After the games, Willhite turned into a sports reporter.

“I would take a stat sheet after the game, and I would look over it,” Willhite said. “When we got home we'd sit down at the kitchen table or he'd come up to my room and I'd have a fake microphone and I'd act like I was doing a postgame interview with him.

Growing up, Willhite played sports. He was even on the football team through his freshman year. He’s also been talking about them since middle school.

“I started my podcast in 6th grade,” Willhite shared. “I was 12, 13, and I started with the Scott County Football season preview with Coach McKee down in the fieldhouse, and that's kind of where I started.”

Since then, Willhite has grown his show – Conner’s Sports Talk – by discussing a variety of sports and topics with a variety of people.

Willhite shared, “I've done all kinds of people from Coach Hicks to basketball star Ukari Figgs; Ryan Lemond, KSR co-host; Tom Leach, the radio voice of the Kentucky Wildcats.”

Now, Willhite goes into his sophomore year at Scott County High. He continues to grow his brand, as he debuted a new backdrop he hopes to take with him to games and interviews. Willhite also has the chance to gain more broadcast experience through high school sporting events this fall.

“I'll be doing the three main sports this upcoming season,” said Willhite. “I couldn't turn down that awesome opportunity.”

Willhite will be calling games for both Scott County High School and Great Crossing this fall. You can check out some of his broadcasting work on his YouTube channel.

You can also follow @conner_podcast on X, and listen to Conner’s Sports Talk on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.