Police: 34-year-old Owensboro woman dies in single-vehicle collision Saturday

OWENSBORO, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Owensboro Police Department has announced that a 34-year-old woman died as a result of a single-vehicle collision on Saturday.

According to a press release, the Owensboro Police Department was contacted around 8 p.m. Saturday regarding a reported collision with an injury at the 2800 block of Jr. Miller Boulevard.

An investigation revealed that 34-year-old Tina Brooks, who was driving a Chrysler Pacifica, was traveling southbound on Jr. Miller Boulevard when she exited the roadway and struck a utility pole and tree. According to police, the impact forced the tree to fall, blocking the roadway.

The press release states that the Owensboro Fire Department rescued Brooks from the vehicle, and she was later transported to an Owensboro hospital. However, she was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Owensboro Police Department's Accident Reconstruction Unit is currently investigating the accident.