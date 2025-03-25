Watch Now
Police: Suspicious package left on North Broadway determined to not be a threat

UPDATE: March 25 at 6 p.m.

Hazardous Device Investigators have determined that the package left in the 600 block of North Broadway is not a threat, Lexington Police said.

Police report that the roadway has reopened and urged drivers to use caution in the area as traffic returns.

UPDATE: March 25 at 5:25 p.m.

According to Lexington Police, a "suspicious package" was dropped of in front of a building in the 600 block of North Broadway.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Hazardous Device Unit is on its way to the location.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Authorities have shut down a portion of North Broadway in Lexington.

According to Lexwrecks, North Broadway between West Sixth St. and West Seventh St. is currently shut down. Lexington Police, Lexington Fire and the Lexington-Fayette Emergency Management are currently on scene.

LEX 18 is working to determine the reason behind the roadway's closure. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. More information will be adde as it becomes available.

