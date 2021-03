POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police have arrested a man accused of vandalizing a Kentucky church, according to the Powell County Sheriff's Office.

The South Fork Church of God was vandalized last week.

On Friday, 20-year-old Dakota Baker was arrested as the suspect in the case.

He was sent to the Powell County Detention Center on several charges, including Burglary in the 3rd degree.

The Sheriff's Office said four other kids were involved, but that their information will not be released.