Police: Bomb threat reported at Lexington hospitals, investigation pending

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Around 1:15 p.m. Sunday, the Lexington Police Department received a call regarding a bomb threat at both the CHI St. Joseph Health hospital at 1 St. Joseph Drive and the Saint Joseph East hospital at 150 North Creek Drive in Lexington.

Immediately, four units were dispatched to the scene.

According to Lexington police, both hospital units were searched, and no bomb devices were found. Around that time, LEX 18 crews appeared on scene and noticed that the hospital had been evacuated while police searched the premises.

On scene, the Lexington Fire Department the University of Kentucky Police Department assisted, as well.

The investigation is ongoing, and LEX 18 will provide more information as it becomes available.

Below is a photo of the scene: