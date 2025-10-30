Police give tips on keeping your kids' Halloween candy safe

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Halloween brings excitement for trick-or-treaters, but parents need to stay vigilant about candy safety this year.

Sergeant Barry Manley with the Berea Police Department said it has come to their attention that there are many different candies that have been THC-infused.

"A specific candy I know for sure...there's a Dots candy that looks exactly like the Dots," Sgt. Manley said.

The sergeant emphasized that sometimes products made with THC or other substances can look identical to real candies, making them difficult to identify.

Police recommend waiting until trick-or-treating is finished before allowing children to eat any candy, and parents should check each piece carefully.

"The biggest tip is if it's a package that you're not used to, I wouldn't trust it. If it's loose candy, or in like a Ziploc bag, I wouldn't eat it. If it's not something that's packaged, what you were used to seeing as you were growing up, then I would throw it away," Manley said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommends several precautions for Halloween candy safety:

Check the labels of each package in case of any food allergies;

Don't accept or eat anything that isn't commercially wrapped;

Remove any choking hazards, like gum, peanuts, hard candies, or small toys; and

Inspect commercially wrapped treats for signs of tampering, such as unusual appearance or discoloration, tiny pinholes, or tears in wrappers.

If parents discover anything suspicious in their children's Halloween haul, Sgt. Manley encourages them to contact police immediately.

"Let us know. Let the police know. It's good for us to know, hey, these are being given out in the community. If we don't know about it, then we're just gonna believe everything is ok. Based on the old comment that we always say. If you see something, say something," Manley said.

