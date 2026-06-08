Police identify man killed in Sunday night motorcycle collision in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — The man killed in a Sunday evening motorcycle collision on Boonesborough Road in Madison County has been identified as 47-year-old James Estep of East Bernstadt.

According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to the roadway near the 1.2 mile marker just after 10 p.m. Sunday for a wellness check.

An investigation revealed that Estep was riding his motorcycle eastbound when the collision occurred. Estep was pronounced dead on scene by the Madison County Coroner at 11 p.m.

Anyone with information in connection to collision is encouraged to contact MCSO at (859) 623-1511 or email Deputy James Clark at james.clark@madisoncountyky.gov.