GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Georgetown Police are asking for help in locating a missing teenager.

According to police, 16-year-old Cheyanne Miller was last seen around 6:45 p.m. in the Seminole Trail area.

Miller is 5'5' and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and grey spandex shorts.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Georgetown Police at 502-863-7820.