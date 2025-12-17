Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Police investigating after man assaulted on Daniel Court Wednesday afternoon

Screenshot 2025-12-17 174025.png
LEX 18
Screenshot 2025-12-17 174025.png
Posted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are investigating after a man was assaulted on Daniel Court Wednesday afternoon.

Officials responded to the 2000 block of Daniel Court just after 4 p.m. for reports of a possible shooting. When they arrived, the located a man with a non-life-threatening injury to his chest. The man was transported to a local hospital, where it was confirmed that he had not been shot.

Police report that it's currently unclear how the victim sustained the injury.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD at (859) 258-3600 or submit tips through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18