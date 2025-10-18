Police identify victims in 'apparent' murder suicide in Winchester

UPDATE: Oct. 17 at 10 p.m.

Winchester Police have identified 35-year-old Ava Brantley and 38-year-old Tyler Snowden as the victims in an apparent murder suicide in Winchester on Friday night.

According to police, Brantley lived at the home.

Original Story:

Winchester Police are currently investigating an "apparent" murder suicide stemming from a suspected domestic dispute.

Police Chief Travis Thompson reports that the shooting occurred between a male and a female at a home in the 100 block of Westside Drive.

Authorities are now working to receive a search warrant. The public is encouraged to avoid the area as an investigation continues.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.