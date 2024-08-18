Police-involved collision in Pulaski County leaves one juvenile dead, KSP reports

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A juvenile has died following a Saturday night collision involving an off-duty Lancaster Police officer.

According to Kentucky State Police, the agency was contacted around 11:45 p.m. concerning the collision, which took place in Pulaski County near Old Norwood Road on U.S. 27.

Officer Derrick A. Glover is reported to have been operating a Dodge Durango police vehicle traveling south on U.S. 27 when his vehicle collided with the rear of an off-road motorcycle operated by the juvenile.

According to a press release, the juvenile was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The juvenile suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office., the release states.

The collision is still under investigation.

