Police: Missing 65-year-old Covington woman found deceased

COVINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Covington Police Department has announced that a missing 65-year-old woman was found deceased Saturday evening on the west side of the city. Authorities are now investigating her death.

According to a press release, 65-year-old Carol Groves was reported missing in December of 2025.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday, the police department responded to reports of a dead body discovered around the 800 block of Crescent Avenue in Covington. According to the press release, the body was "badly" decomposed and was found in a wooded area.

The cause of Groves' death has not been determined and the investigation remains ongoing by the Covington police Evidence Collection Unit.

Local residents with information about Groves' death are asked to contact the Convington Police Department at (859) 292-2243, or contact the Northern Kentucky Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.

"[We extend our] condolences to her family during this difficult time... We would also like to thank all our partners who assisted with the search for Carol and everyone who called with tips and information," the press release states.