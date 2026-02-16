Police: Ohio County man hospitalized after shooting altercation

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police confirmed through a press release that an Ohio County man was hospitalized Friday night after a shooting altercation.

According to the press release, at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Kentucky State Police responded to a reported shooting in Beaver Dam at the 900 block of Crowe Street.

Police discovered the altercation occurred after Samantha Fultz arrived at her residence with Miles Snodgrass. After arriving, Billy Fultz confronted Snodgrass and an altercation broke out. In the altercation, Snodgrass discharged a firearm, striking Billy in the abdomen.

Fultz was transported to Owensboro Health for his wounds.

According to the press release, no arrests have been made for the incident.