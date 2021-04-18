Watch
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Police on scene of an apparent shooting in Lexington

items.[0].image.alt
LEX 18
Shooting.jpg
Posted at 5:51 PM, Apr 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-18 17:51:46-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police are investigating a crime scene in the 2800 block of Alumni Drive in Lexington.

People have told our crew on the scene that police arrived before 4:00 Sunday afternoon.

They are surrounding the parking lot of Eastridge Apartments. A coroner's van is also on scene.

LEX 18 has a crew on the scene, and we will post more details as we learn them.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight