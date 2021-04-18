Police on scene of an apparent shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police are investigating a crime scene in the 2800 block of Alumni Drive in Lexington.

People have told our crew on the scene that police arrived before 4:00 Sunday afternoon.

On the scene of an apparent shooting at the East Ridge Apartments in Lexington. Coroner’s van is here. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/RLWkk8IpOI — Mike Valente (@ValenteLEX18) April 18, 2021

They are surrounding the parking lot of Eastridge Apartments. A coroner's van is also on scene.

LEX 18 has a crew on the scene, and we will post more details as we learn them.