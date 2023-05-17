Watch Now
Police: No one hurt after report of active shooter at KYTC building in Frankfort

Frankfort police say there is no confirmation of any active shooter, casualties, or anyone injured at the Transportation Cabinet at this time.
Posted at 3:23 PM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 16:34:48-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Frankfort police say there is no confirmation of any active shooter, casualties, or anyone injured at the Transportation Cabinet at this time.

Kentucky State Police tells LEX 18 that on Wednesday afternoon, they got a report of an active shooter via email in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Mayo Underwood Building on Mero Street in Frankfort. US Marshal Service and Franklin County Sheriff's Office are clearing the buildings, according to KSP.

Police say they found no evidence of a shooter, including anyone injured or a suspect. An investigation will continue by KSP but there is no current threat to the public.

"We have responded to the area and are currently systematically clearing and searching the location," said Frankfort police in a social media post. "We will provide any updates as soon as they are available."

