Police: No one hurt after report of active shooter at KYTC building in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Frankfort police say there is no confirmation of any active shooter, casualties, or anyone injured at the Transportation Cabinet at this time.

Kentucky State Police tells LEX 18 that on Wednesday afternoon, they got a report of an active shooter via email in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Mayo Underwood Building on Mero Street in Frankfort. US Marshal Service and Franklin County Sheriff's Office are clearing the buildings, according to KSP.

Police say they found no evidence of a shooter, including anyone injured or a suspect. An investigation will continue by KSP but there is no current threat to the public.

Our priority is the safety of our people, and I am personally grateful to our law enforcement for swiftly responding and ensuring everyone is safe. We will continue to keep Kentuckians updated as information is available. ^AB 2/2 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) May 17, 2023

"We have responded to the area and are currently systematically clearing and searching the location," said Frankfort police in a social media post. "We will provide any updates as soon as they are available."