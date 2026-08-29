Police respond to Redding Road near apartment complex for a shooting, one injured

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Police responded to a shooting on Redding Road, right off of Landsdowne Drive.

Police responded to an apartment complex there at around 2:30 Saturday morning, after someone called saying there was a person who had been shot.

When police arrived, they found an adult victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

That person was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There's no word on what led to this shooting, or any suspects. If you have any information, you're asked to contact Lexington police.