Cross Keys Road shooting injures one, coroner on scene

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Around 4:15 Saturday morning, officers responded to a shooting on Cross Keys Road for a report of a shooting.

When they got there, they found a person who had been shot with life-threatening injuries.

The coroner was called to the scene.

There's no word on what led to this shooting or any suspects at this time.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington police.

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