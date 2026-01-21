Police: School shooting threat against Owensboro Middle School under investigation

OWENSBORO, Ky. (LEX 18) — Owensboro Police are currently investigating a school shooting threat made against a district school on Tuesday evening.

The agency reports that the threat, which circulated on Snapchat, identified Owensboro Middle School specifically. Police were made aware of threat around 7:30 p.m.

"Threats involving harm to children are taken extremely seriously," the agency said in a press release. "The Owensboro Police Department immediately began investigating the credibility of the threat and worked closely with school officials to implement precautionary measures to help ensure the safety of students and staff."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or submit an anonymous tip through Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.