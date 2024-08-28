Police search for man accused of scamming Lexington hotel

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are searching for a man accused of staying at a hotel for a week and leaving without paying.

In a Bluegrass Crime Stoppers presentation on Wednesday, Detective Kristyn Klingshirn with Lexington Police said officers responded to a theft call on Export Street on August 1.

The complainant told police that a suspect checked in and provided payment information later determined to be false to pay for multiple rooms over multiple nights.

Detectives believe the suspect gave the hotel some sort of code possibly obtained from a third-party booking site to finagle the payment.

By the time hotel staff realized what happened, the suspect had checked out and his phone number no longer worked.

If you recognize the suspect in the photo, you can submit an anonymous tip to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by visiting their websiteor calling 859-253-2020.

In addition to the Crime of the Week, officers have released their Most Wanted Person of the Week.

44-year-old Eric Long has a warrant for Burglary second-degree as well as multiple Failure to Appear warrants. Long is 5’08” and 155 lbs.

If you have information regarding Long's whereabouts, you can submit a tip to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.