Police searching for 6 suspects following afternoon shooting in Lexington that left juvenile injured

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are now searching for six suspects wanted in connection to an afternoon shooting that left one juvenile with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to LPD, agencies responded to the intersection of Elm Street and Charles Avenue just after 4 p.m. Friday for reports of a shooting with a victim. When they arrived, they located the juvenile victim, who was then transported to a local hospital.

There is currently no information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects. Anyone with information or surveillance footage from the area is encouraged to contact Lexington Police.