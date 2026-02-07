Police units respond to barricaded subject call at Lexington hotel

UPDATE: Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m.

The Lexington Police Department (LPD) has provided LEX 18 with updated information regarding a stand-off of a barricaded individual that occurred in southeastern Lexington on Friday.

According to police, the department responded to a call at 2:57 p.m. at the Comfort Inn, EconoLodge hotel area at 5527 Athens Boonesboro Road regarding a wanted Kentucky man.

LPD told LEX 18 that Joshua Botkin, around 40-year-old from Madison County, was staying at one of the hotels in the area and had refused to leave his room. He was wanted on fleeing in the first degree and violation of an emergency protective order and violation of a domestic violence order.

Because Botkin refused to exit the room, a stand-off between police and the suspect occurred. However, Botkin eventually obliged and was arrested on-scene.

Original Story:

Around 3 p.m., Lexington police responded to a barricaded subject call at the Comfort Inn, EconoLodge hotel area at 5527 Athens Boonesboro Road in southeastern Lexington.

An eyewitness who is staying at one of the hotels told LEX 18 that he was awaiting a food delivery order at the time of the incident.

"I see like five police members, yellow tape... I see a drone, I think it was a dog," he described the initial scene.

At least four units responded to the scene.

"I just hope everbody's safe, that nothing too bad had happened," the witness said.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will provide more information as it becomes available.