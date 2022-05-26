Police warn of Facebook scams involving Kentucky 'American Idol' winner

LOUISA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Louisa Police Department is warning the public of a Facebook scam page pretending to be eastern Kentucky native and recent "American Idol" winner Noah Thompson.

The police department posted on Facebook that the fake page is trying to add people in Louisa. The post shows the scammer messaging people that "this is 100% real and not a fraud" and to click a link to claim the money.

Officials advise not to accept the fake account's friend request or click on the link that is sent.

Police say Thompson's real Facebook page has been verified and has a blue checkmark.