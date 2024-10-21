Popular trick-or-treating neighborhood restricts vehicle traffic for Halloween

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Next Thursday, thousands of kids in costumes will descend on Lexington neighborhoods for trick-or-treating.

Over the years, some neighborhoods have become known as go-tos for the holiday.

“Halloween is a little bit of a madhouse around here,” said Lisa Richardson, Hartland’s interim property manager and board member.

Under a canopy of falling leaves, Hartland and its nearly 900 homes is a popular stop for trick-or-treaters, many of whom don’t live in the neighborhood.

“So many people from other neighborhoods drive up, drop their kids off, walk around and do whatever, which is fine, we have no problem with that,” said Richardson.

However, Richardson explained that two areas of Hartland, the Estate homes and the Executive homes, have narrow roads, dim lighting, and a lack of sidewalks. Because of this, the HOA will restrict vehicles on Halloween, while still allowing foot traffic.

“Several years ago, we made the decision to have security posted at each entrance. It is not to keep anything other than extra cars out,” said Richardson.

According to Richardson, the addition of the security guards has sparked a misconception that some families aren’t welcome in the more exclusive parts of the neighborhood.

She assures trick-or-treaters that the decision boils down to safety.

“The number of people that come and park and let their kids out on the two ends has grown exponentially, so it's definitely a concern that we've got that much more traffic,” she explained.

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, on average, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than any other day of the year.

As explained in the latest newsletter to Hartland homeowners, everyone is welcome to trick-or-treat throughout all of the Hartland neighborhoods, but in the Estates and Executive homes, non-resident vehicles are not permitted. Only trick-or-treaters on foot can enter beyond the security guards.

“On a night when there are hundreds of children, we have to just take extra precautions,” said Richardson.

Lexington’s official trick-or-treating will take place Halloween night, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

