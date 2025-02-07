Portion of Hamburg Pavilion sold for $135 million in Oct. 2024, public records reveal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to public records, Hamburg Pavilion, along I-75 and Man o' War Boulevard in Lexington, was sold for $135 million in October 2024.

Records detail that the property was sold to Fairbourne Properties LLC by HAP Property Owner LP.

The Fairbourne Properties website describes Hamburg Pavilion as an 989,779 square foot shopping center located on 106 acres.

The center is home to a number of stores including Marshalls, Ulta, Dick's Sporting Goods, DSW, Best Buy, Kohls, and more, the website reads.

