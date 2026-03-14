Portion of I-471 closed due to accident involving oil tanker

COVINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews are currently making repairs and assessing damages on Interstate 471 southbound near the Memorial Parkway exit (near the 4.33 mile point) until further notice.

According to a press release by Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6, a traffic crash in Campbell County is the reason for the road closure.

The interstate is blocked north of the Memorial Parkway exit until further notice, as bridge inspectors are reviewing the area and crews are repaving the interstate, the press release states.

Travelers heading southbound on I-471 are asked to detour to Dave Cowens Drive towards Newport, Bellevue, and Dayton, and travelers heading northbound on I-471 are asked to take the Alexandria Pike exit towards Newport.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear posted about the accident on social media. In his post, Beshear reports that an overturned tanker carrying gasoline on I-471 was involved in an accident. Beshear reports that there were injures from the accident, however they were minor.

"Thank you to our KYTC team members, law enforcement and first responders for their quick response," Beshear writes in his post.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet states in a press release that when the interstate reopens, the department will post about it on social media.

"For any additional questions related to the crash investigation, the public should inquire with law enforcement agency handling the investigation," the press release states.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX 18 will provide more information as it becomes available.