'Positive way to connect people:' Pet ofrenda at Paris Vet Clinic goes viral on TikTok

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A TikTok made by the practice manager of the Paris Vet Clinic has gone viral.

Elizabeth Buckles tells LEX 18 she started an ofrenda in January of last year when her dog died. She brought the ofrenda into the clinic this year and added in clients' pets.

"They were family members, they were counselors, they were therapists," said Buckles. "I thought I would put it on social media to let people know and it blew up, it went viral."

Buckles only had 42 followers, but her initial TikTok has more than 1.2 million views, comments and shares.

"People have commented on it asking 'Could you add my pet I know I'm not a client or patient but they passed away from this or that,' and it just pulled at my heartstrings, and I said of course," said Buckles.

She says the point of an ofrenda is to honor family members who have died, specifically on the holiday Dia De Meurtos. The spirits travel back earthside to visit.

People leave food and drinks at their ofrendas for the spirits' journey back. In this case, it's kibble and water.

"I think there's a lot of negative stigma with social media and this was positive way to connect people from all over," said Buckles. "One was from England, Poland, and even China."

Buckles tells LEX 18 she is honored to place pictures of as many pets as she can on her ofrenda. Monday night, October 27, is Day of the Dead for pets.