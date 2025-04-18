Possible fees for upcoming semester have EKU students concerned

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — There's been discussion at Eastern Kentucky University regarding possible fees for credit hours that exceed 15.

"I would most likely have to drop my second major entirely," said student Dallas McCoy. "I had planned on getting two degrees for a dual degree program but it may not happen now."

EKU spokesperson Sarah Baker tells LEX18 news the Board of Regents are considering a change to their per-credit-hour tuition structure. She said it's to align EKU's tuition model more closely with standard practices.

Students Leah Rennels and Katelyn Tabor said it targets those students who double major or pursue STEM majors.

"Most of their semesters are almost 18 hours, they're above 15 pretty much minimum, and they can't really go off of that track because of clinicals, labs," said Tabor.

Rennels is an independent student pursuing Spanish and Political Science.

"You're basically saying as a school of opportunity, if you want a diverse education, if you want to go to grad school, don't come here," said Rennels.

The students say in a recent forum with President David McFaddin, $348 was suggested as a per credit hour fee.

Below is a statement provided by the university:

The Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) Board of Regents will consider a change to the per-credit-hour tuition structure at its April 23, 2025, meeting. The proposal would adjust the threshold for additional tuition charges from 18 credit hours to 15 credit hours per semester, beginning in Fall 2025. This change follows careful analysis and comparison with peer institutions, aligning EKU’s tuition model more closely with standard practices. Throughout this process, maintaining EKU's affordability has remained top of mind. Even with the proposed change, EKU would still be one of Kentucky's most affordable public universities. Currently, only 13% of EKU students are enrolled in more than 15 credit hours. Financial aid packages will remain unaffected, and in most cases, the proposed additional fee will be covered through existing aid. If approved, this adjustment will enhance the university's long-term financial stability, align on-campus and online course fee structures and improve course scheduling and resource allocation to better serve students' academic needs Sarah Baker, EKU spokesperson

Trey Hall told LEX18 he is part of the 13%. He said his voice should matter too.

"It's very clear to me that they would much rather in debt a group of thousands of students than themselves," said Hall.

The board will discuss the fees, and possibly vote, at their April 23 meeting.