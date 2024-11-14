Potential for solar energy use under investigation in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Solar energy and its potential use in Lexington is actively under investigation, Mayor Linda Gorton said Thursday.

Currently, an internal group is also investigating how solar power is utilized in the city. At the top of the list of priorities is the installation of a solar farm on the Haley Pike Landfill, an over 600 acre property. The idea is "promising," Gorton said.

“If we find that solar will work on our landfill, it would be a great step forward for sustainable energy in Lexington without the loss of prime farmland," she said. "Cities across the country have done this, and we think it’s a responsible way to lead on this issue.”

According to a press release, the use of the landfill requires the approval of state agencies.

However, "using the landfill site for solar is a much better choice than taking existing farmland out of production for a solar farm, a plan currently under consideration by the Kentucky Public Service Commission," the release said.

The city is looking to gain SolSmart accreditation, a program that seeks to drive the use of solar energy and establishes designations for cities.

“As cities compete for economic development opportunities, programs like this are critical to evaluating the progress we’ve already made, and offer guidance on where we can go next. Sustainable energy options are important to the health of our residents, and increasingly more important to attracting businesses and growing our economy,” Gorton said.

Two solar programs are currently underway in Lexington.

