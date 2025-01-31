Potential threats by student in Lincoln County under investigation

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to the Stanford Police Department, staff at Lincoln County Middle School were made aware of a "potential threat" made by a student against other students on Thursday morning.

In a post to social media, the department said that the "situation was promptly dealt with and investigated and safety protocols were utilized regarding the student who initiated the alleged threats."

Claims of a "hit list" were also found to be unsubstantiated, and the incident remains under investigation.

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our top priority in the SRO division," the department said. "We are committed to maintaining a safe and secure environment and will continue to work closely with school officials on incidents of this nature."